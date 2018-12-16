Trump working on extraditing Gulen, Turkish foreign minister says

FILE PHOTO: U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Pennsylvania, U.S., July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo

DOHA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan that Washington was working on extraditing a U.S.-based Muslim cleric accused of orchestrating a failed Turkish coup in 2016, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

“In Argentina, Trump told Erdogan they were working on extraditing Gulen and other people,” Cavusoglu said at conference in Doha, referring to the G20 summit in Argentina from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.