November 6, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Halkbank talks with U.S. on positive path

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the logo of Halkbank at its headquarters in Atasehir, in the Asian part of Istanbul December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Talks with the United States on Turkey’s state-owned lender Halkbank (HALKB.IS) are on a positive path, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding that he had discussed the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Erdogan made the comment to reporters following a parliament meeting of members of his ruling AK Party in Ankara. A U.S. court in May jailed a Halkbank executive for helping Tehran evade U.S. sanctions. Halkbank faces potential U.S. fines in relation to that case.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

