Erdogan, Trump emphasize importance of Manbij roadmap: Turkish presidency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call on Monday and discussed the importance of implementing the joint roadmap in Syria’s Manbij, Turkish presidency said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gesture as they talk at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Under a deal reached between the United States and Turkey last month, the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia would withdraw from Manbij and Turkish and U.S. forces would maintain security and stability around the town.

During Monday’s phone call, the two leaders said the implementation of the Manbij deal would ‘significantly contribute’ to the solution of Syria problem, the statement said.

It added that Erdogan and Trump also repeated their determination to further improve bilateral ties in all areas.