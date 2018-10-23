FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 8:05 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Steps will be taken to lift U.S. sanctions on Turkish ministers: Cavusoglu

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Steps will be taken in the coming days regarding the lifting of U.S. sanctions on two Turkish ministers, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with Iraqi Shi'ite radical Leader Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf, Iraq October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Cavusoglu made the comments in a televised interview with the state-owned news agency Anadolu. He also said the United States should cut off support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and implement fully the agreement regarding Syria’s Manbij.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

