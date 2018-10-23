Steps will be taken to lift U.S. sanctions on Turkish ministers: Cavusoglu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Steps will be taken in the coming days regarding the lifting of U.S. sanctions on two Turkish ministers, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with Iraqi Shi'ite radical Leader Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf, Iraq October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Cavusoglu made the comments in a televised interview with the state-owned news agency Anadolu. He also said the United States should cut off support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and implement fully the agreement regarding Syria’s Manbij.