August 4, 2018 / 10:14 AM / in an hour

U.S. actions regarding pastor Brunson disrespectful to Turkey: Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Steps taken by the United States about pastor Andrew Brunson were not suitable for a strategic partner and were disrespectful to Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends the BRICS summit meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Washington this week imposed sanctions on two Turkish ministers over the case of Andrew Brunson, a U.S. pastor on trial in Turkey accused of backing terrorism.

Speaking to the women’s wing of his AK Party, Erdogan said he gave orders for assets in Turkey belonging to the U.S. interior and justice ministers to be frozen “if they have any”.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Jason Neely

