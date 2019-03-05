Turkish auto exports not significantly hit if preferential U.S. trade ends: source

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s automotive exports to the United States will not be significantly impacted by a planned move by Washington to end preferential trade, a Turkish automotive industry source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Last year, Turkey exported $1.1 billion worth of vehicles and auto parts under the GSP program, the source said, adding that without the GSP treatment, these autos and parts will be subject to 2.5 percent customs tax.
Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans