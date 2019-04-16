Turkey's Albayrak meets Trump, discusses Russian missile defense issue: NTV

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak attends a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday he met U.S. President Donald Trump and broadcaster NTV reported him as saying Trump took a reasonable point of view regarding Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

CNN Turk cited Albayrak as telling reporters that there was agreement at his meetings in Washington to increase bilateral trade between the United States and Turkey to $75 billion annually.