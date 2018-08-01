FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 8:30 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan says U.S.'s threatening language will not benefit anyone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The threatening language of the United States will not benefit anyone, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, as relations between the NATO allies soured over the case of a U.S. pastor jailed in Turkey on terrorism charges.

FILE PHOTO - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses parliamentarians from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 24, 2018. Cem Oksuz/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey would not make compromises regarding the independence of the judiciary, and said the remarks of the “evangelist, zionist mentality” in the United States was unacceptable.

He also said his foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, would hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting in Singapore.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu

