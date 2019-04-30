Erdogan says F-35 project would collapse without Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 8, 2019. Cem Oksuz/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that an F-35 fighter jet project without Turkey was bound to collapse, and added that Ankara was being treated unfairly over the project.

Turkey plans to buy Russian S-400 missile defense systems, straining ties with the United States, which has said they would compromise the security of the Lockheed Martin F-35 jets. Ankara is both a prospective buyer of F-35s and also a partner in their production.

Speaking at a defense industry fair, Erdogan said those trying to exclude Turkey from the F-35 project had not thought it through and added that Ankara was rapidly taking steps to develop its own air defense systems.