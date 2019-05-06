NATO worried over Turkish plan to use Russian missile opposed by U.S.

ANKARA (Reuters) - The consequences of Turkey’s plans to deploy the Russian S-400 missile defense system are worrying, as Washington has made clear it would impose sanctions, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday in a news conference.
Speaking in Ankara following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Stoltenberg said NATO would want to avoid conditions where allies impose sanctions on one another.
