NATO worried over Turkish plan to use Russian missile opposed by U.S.

FILE PHOTO: New S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia. Picture taken March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar/File Photo/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - The consequences of Turkey’s plans to deploy the Russian S-400 missile defense system are worrying, as Washington has made clear it would impose sanctions, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday in a news conference.

Speaking in Ankara following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Stoltenberg said NATO would want to avoid conditions where allies impose sanctions on one another.