November 26, 2019 / 10:08 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Turkey says it made no promises about not installing Russian S-400s: Anadolu

FILE PHOTO: A Russian serviceman walks past S-400 missile air defence systems in Tverskaya Street before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has given no promises to anyone about not installing or using Russian S-400 missile defense systems, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying by state media on Tuesday, despite a row with the United States over the systems.

Washington has told Ankara that the S-400s pose a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and has warned its NATO ally that it will face U.S. sanctions unless it drops the Russian systems. It also removed Turkey from the F-35 jet programme, where Ankara was a buyer and manufacturer, in response to the Russian deal.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay

