March 23, 2018 / 8:40 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Turkey in talks to buy missile defense systems from U.S., Eurosam: foreign ministry spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey continues to hold talks with the Franco-Italian Eurosam consortium and the United States to buy missile defense systems, Ankara’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

In January, Turkey awarded Eurosam an 18-month contract for a study into the development and production of a long-range air and missile defense system, in a move towards closer defense cooperation with France and Italy.

In December last year, Turkey and Russia signed an accord for Moscow to supply Ankara with S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries, finalizing a deal set to deepen military ties between NATO member Turkey and the Kremlin.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

