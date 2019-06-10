Turkey says U.S. has not taken step to create S-400 working group

FILE PHOTO: People walk past Russian S-400 missile air defence systems before the military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle of Stalingrad in World War Two, in the city of Volgograd, Russia February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Maleyeva/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States has not moved to create a joint working group to assess its concerns regarding Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense systems, the head of the Turkish Defence Industries Directorate said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after an event in Ankara, Ismail Demir said Turkish officials were preparing a response to a letter by acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, which outlined how Turkey would be pulled out the F-35 fighter jet program if it pressed on with the S-400 deal.

The two NATO allies have sparred publicly for months over Turkey’s order for the S-400s, which Washington says poses a threat to the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighters, which Turkey also plans to buy. Turkey proposed the joint working group.