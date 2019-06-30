Turkey's Erdogan says S-400 systems will be delivered within 10 days

Russian servicemen sit in the cabins of S-400 missile air defence systems in Tverskaya Street before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system will take place within 10 days, broadcaster NTV reported on Sunday, a day after Erdogan said there would be no U.S. sanctions over the deal.

The United says the S-400s will compromise its f-35 fighter jets, of which Turkey is a producer and buyer. Washington has said it would impose sanctions over the deal, but Erdogan said on Saturday U.S. President Donald Trump had told him there would be no sanctions for the Russian systems.

Speaking to reporters after the G20 summit in Japan, where he held bilateral talks with Trump, Erdogan said he believed the dispute over the S-400s would be overcome “without a problem” and added that his U.S. counterpart supported Turkey in the row.

Erdogan also said that he hoped the issue of Turkish lender Halkbank, which faces U.S. sanctions in an Iran sanctions-busting case in the United States, would be resolved soon.