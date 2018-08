ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The attack on the U.S. Embassy in the Turkish capital was a clear attempt to “create chaos”, the spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, condemning the early morning drive-by attack.

Several gunshots were fired on Monday from a vehicle at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, causing no casualties. [L8N1VB0B6] Ibrahim Kalin also said on Twitter than the incident was being investigated.