Turkey's Erdogan says will tell Trump U.S. failed to keep Syria promise

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would tell President Donald Trump that the United States has not fulfilled its agreement last month to remove the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from a region along Turkey’s border.

It is “impossible to say” that the “terrorists” have withdrawn from the strip of northeast Syria, Erdogan told reporters before a flight to Washington where he is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Wednesday.