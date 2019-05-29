Trump, Erdogan discuss bilateral issues, G20 meeting in call: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018.Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral trade issues and Turkey’s decision to buy a Russian missile system in a phone call on Thursday, the White House said.

“The two leaders discussed a number of bilateral issues, including their shared desire to increase trade, the president’s decision to reduce steel tariffs on Turkey from 50% to 25%, Turkey’s planned purchase of the S-400 missile defense system, and the opportunity to continue the discussion during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, next month,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.