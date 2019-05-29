World News
May 29, 2019 / 3:59 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Trump, Erdogan agreed to meet at G-20 in June: Turkish official

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to meet on the sidelines of a G-20 meeting set for June 28-29 in Japan, the Turkish Presidency’s communications director said.

Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter on Wednesday that Erdogan, on the call, reiterated to Trump Turkey’s offer to form a working group on its planned purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system.

Reporting by Can Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

