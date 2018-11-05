Shares in Turkey's Halkbank jump after Erdogan announces talks with U.S

Turkey's Halkbank headquarters is seen in Ankara August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Shares in Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank (HALKB.IS) surged on Monday, after President Tayyip Erdogan announced over the weekend that he had discussed the bank with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Shares of Halkbank were up 6.89 percent at 7.45 lira at Monday’s open.

Erdogan gave few details of his talks with Trump, but his comments came amid indications that Washington and Ankara are trying to mend ties which plunged into crisis this year over a host of issues, including the conviction of a Halkbank executive for helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions.