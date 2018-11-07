Turkey says will not ease stance on YPG militia to meet U.S. expectations

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not ease its stance against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia to meet U.S. expectations, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Wednesday, after Washington offered rewards for information about senior Kurdish militants.

The United States offered the rewards on Tuesday for information leading to the capture of the three senior members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state for decades. [nL8N1XH6NW]

Speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting, Ibrahim Kalin said that Turkey viewed Washington’s move as positive but belated.