World News
December 11, 2019 / 5:14 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Turkey says U.S. sanctions will not affect Ankara's use of Russian S-400s

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.S. legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey will not impact Ankara’s use of the Russian S-400 missile defense system even if it passes Congress, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

A U.S. Senate committee backed legislation on Wednesday to sanction Turkey after its offensive in northern Syria and its purchase of S-400s, the latest move by lawmakers to push U.S. President Donald Trump to take a harder line against Ankara.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
