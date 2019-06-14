Turkey says would retaliate against U.S. sanctions over Russian S-400s

FILE PHOTO: People walk past Russian S-400 missile air defence systems before the military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle of Stalingrad in World War Two, in the city of Volgograd, Russia February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Maleyeva/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will “take reciprocal steps” if the United States imposes sanctions over the purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

The Turkish lira weakened briefly to 5.9075 against U.S. dollar after the comment, to its weakest level in two weeks.

Washington has warned of sanctions and cutting Turkey out of an F-35 jet program if it accepts delivery of the surface-to-air S-400s. Speaking to Anadolu news agency, Cavusoglu said it is impossible to cancel the S-400 orders.