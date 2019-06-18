Erdogan says Turkey will receive Russian defense system 'very soon'

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a mosque after attending the Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey would take delivery of a Russian S-400 missile defense system “very soon” after telling Russian President Vladimir Putin there was “no turning back” on the deal, which has strained ties with Washington.

The United States has repeatedly said the S-400s are not compatible with NATO’s systems and has warned of sanctions and other consequences if the batteries are delivered to Turkey.