July 30, 2018 / 6:45 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Turkey says cannot accept threatening language from the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States’ use of a threatening language against Turkey is unacceptable and disrespectful, given the ties between the two allies, the Turkish National Security Council said in a statement on Monday.

Relations between Turkey and the United States have spiraled into a full-blown crisis over the trial of pastor Andrew Brunson, who was in custody for 21 months in a Turkish prison until he was transferred to house arrest last week.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

