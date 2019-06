FILE PHOTO: A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States cannot allow Turkey to fly or help produce its F-35 stealth jets if Ankara goes ahead with the purchase of a Russian air defense system, America’s envoy to NATO said on Tuesday.

“There will be a disassociation with the F-35 system, we cannot have the F-35 affected or destabilized by having this Russian system in the (NATO) alliance,” U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters.