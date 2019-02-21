Turkey's Erdogan, Trump discussed U.S. withdrawal from Syria in phone call: state media

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during their meeting in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 14 February 2019. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on Thursday to carry out the U.S. military withdrawal from Syria in line with their mutual interests, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Erdogan and Trump also discussed latest developments in Syria and agreed to support a political resolution to the conflict, Anadolu said, adding that the two leaders also agreed to improve economic ties between Ankara and Washington.