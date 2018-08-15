Turkey raised tariffs in response to deliberate U.S. attacks on economy: vice president

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has raised tariffs on some U.S. products under the principle of reciprocity “in response to the U.S. administration’s deliberate attacks on our economy”, Vice President Fuat Oktay wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Last Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had authorized higher tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Turkey as tensions mount between the two NATO allies over Ankara’s imprisonment of a pastor and other diplomatic issues.