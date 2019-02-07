Erdogan pushes U.S. to lift tariffs on Turkish steel

FILE PHOTO - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (unseen) in Ankara, Turkey February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted the United States to lift recent tariffs on Turkish steel, calling them a big obstacle to increasing trade volumes.

Washington doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum in August, when relations between the NATO members were strained by the detention of an American evangelical pastor in Turkey.

Erdogan told U.S. and Turkish businessmen in Ankara that Turkey and the United States should engage in joint investments in defense and space technologies.