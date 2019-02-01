Turkey tells U.S. its trade is in line with international laws: Turkish official

FILE PHOTO - Turkish-flagged container ship Bernard A of Arkas Holding sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish officials told their U.S. couterparts that Turkish trade is in accordance with international laws and regulations, a Turkish official said on Friday, a day after reports of Washington monitoring trade between Turkey and Venezuela.

A senior U.S. official said on Thursday that Washington would take action if it judges that trade between its NATO ally and Venezuela violates sanctions.

During meetings between officials from Turkey’s Finance Ministry and the U.S. Treasury, the two sides also discussed measures to boost bilateral trade, the official said.