ANKARA (Reuters) - A senior Turkish foreign ministry diplomat will travel to the United States on Friday for talks on relations between the two countries, the ministry said on Wednesday.

U.S Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan speaks during the OAS 47th General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The foreign ministry undersecretary will meet Deputy U.S. Secretary of State John Sullivan, who was delegated the responsibilities of the outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in Washington.