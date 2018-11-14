Turkey making efforts to get U.S. Congress to remove bills against Ankara

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is making efforts to get the U.S. Congress to drop bills targeting Ankara, according to the text of a speech from Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday.

The U.S. Senate has demanded a block on sales of F-35 jets to Turkey unless U.S. President Donald Trump certifies that Turkey is not threatening NATO, purchasing defense equipment from Russia or detaining U.S. citizens.

Cavusoglu also said in the text of his speech, which he is delivering to a parliamentary commission on Wednesday, that Turkey is working to keep economic ties with the United States from being impacted by political issues.