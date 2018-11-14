World News
November 14, 2018 / 8:59 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Turkey making efforts to get U.S. Congress to remove bills against Ankara

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is making efforts to get the U.S. Congress to drop bills targeting Ankara, according to the text of a speech from Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday.

The U.S. Senate has demanded a block on sales of F-35 jets to Turkey unless U.S. President Donald Trump certifies that Turkey is not threatening NATO, purchasing defense equipment from Russia or detaining U.S. citizens.

Cavusoglu also said in the text of his speech, which he is delivering to a parliamentary commission on Wednesday, that Turkey is working to keep economic ties with the United States from being impacted by political issues.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.