FILE PHOTO: Mevlut Cavusoglu Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey attends a news conference after the Strategic Dialogue of the Western Balkans meeting at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke on the phone with his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on Friday.

There was no information immediately available regarding the content of the phone call.