Turkey raises net minimum wage 15% to 2,325 lira: labor minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will increase the minimum wage by 15.03% in 2020, for a monthly net minimum wage of 2,325 Turkish lira ($392), the labor minister said on Thursday.

Zehra Zumrut Selcuk made the announcement at a briefing that was broadcast live on television and said the wage rise was three percentage points higher than 2019 inflation expectation.

The Turkish Central Bank has an inflation forecast of 12% for 2019 and 8.2% for 2020.

($1 = 5.9347 liras)