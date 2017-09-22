After Boeing deal, Turkish Airlines weighs Airbus order: sources

PARIS (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) has begun talks with Airbus to buy up to 40 A350 jetliners worth $12.4 billion at list prices, hours after striking a similar deal with its U.S. rival Boeing, people familiar with the airline said on Friday.

The logo of Turkish Airlines (THY) is pictured on the wing of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft after it took off from Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

In an announcement coinciding with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly, Boeing said on Thursday the carrier intended to buy 787-9 jets worth $11 billion at list prices.

Hours later, Turkish Airlines also sought prices for up to 40 wide-body A350-900 jets, the people said. The airline is one of the world’s fastest-growing carriers and traditionally maintains a balanced fleet.

“We never comment on talks that we may or may not be having with our customers,” an Airbus spokesman. Turkish Airlines was not immediately available for comment.