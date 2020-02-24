World News
February 24, 2020 / 1:22 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Turkmen constitutional reform hints at succession plan

2 Min Read

ASHGABAT (Reuters) - The Turkmenistan government published a series of draft constitutional amendments on Monday that would reserve seats for former presidents in the newly-established upper chamber of parliament.

The gas-rich Central Asian nation’s only ex-president so far died in office in 2006, and the move to amend the constitution could be seen as part of succession planning by the incumbent, 62-year-old Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

Berdymukhamedov this month promoted his 38-year-old son Serdar, previously a provincial governor, to the position of minister of industry and construction, fuelling speculation that the president is preparing him as a successor.

The proposed reform - which is certain to be approved, coming from the autocratic president himself, will create a two-chamber parliament out of the current single-chamber legislature and a separate People’s Council.

Under the draft law, every former president automatically becomes a member of the upper house unless he waives that right.

Berdymukhamedov was most recently re-elected in 2017, securing a seven-year term with almost 98% of the vote in the former Soviet republic.

Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below