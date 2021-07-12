Construction firm Turner Industries to cut 250 Texas jobs

(Reuters) -Construction and equipment company Turner Industries will eliminate 250 jobs in Texas next month, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission.

The company’s services include heavy industrial construction, pipe and vessel fabrication, and turnaround work for the refining industry.

“The economic circumstances requiring these layoffs are driven by business conditions that have not improved and adverse developments regarding customer orders and deliverables,” the company said in the filing.

The job cuts will occur in Paris, Texas and are anticipated to be temporary, the filing said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.