Finnish reactor owner sees upper hand in reactor dispute with Areva

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said it had won a third favorable partial ruling from the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in its nuclear reactor dispute with plant suppliers Areva and Siemens

The companies are claiming billions of euros from each other due to years of delays and cost overruns on the Olkiluoto 3 EPR reactor project in southwest Finland. Its start was last month postponed to May 2019.

Areva-Siemens, which started the dispute over delays, claims 3.6 billion euros ($4.3 billion) from TVO, while the Finnish company has filed a counter-claim of 2.6 billion euros.

“The partial award finally resolves many of the facts and matters concerning the execution of the construction works in favor of TVO,” the utility said in a statement.

The award was the last one before the final decision on compensation. France’s Areva has said the decision is expected early next year.

TVO said it believed the balance of the claims was in its favor. Areva, which has the main responsibility in the contract, was not immediately available for a comment.

The cost of Olkiluoto 3 was initially estimated at 3.2 billion euros ($3.6 billion), but Areva has since estimated the overall cost at closer to 8.5 billion euros.

TVO’s largest owner, Pohjolan Voima Oy (PVO) told Reuters on Tuesday that it may seek further compensation from the plant suppliers.

($1 = 0.8462 euros)