May 17, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Suzanne Scott to head Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Suzanne Scott has been named as the chief executive officer of Twenty First Century Fox Inc’s (FOXA.O) Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Fox News channel sign is seen on a television vehicle outside the News Corporation building in New York City, in New York, U.S. November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Scott was most recently president of programming for both Fox News and Fox Business.

Scott will be reporting to Lachlan Murdoch, chairman of Twenty First Century Fox, and the chairman and CEO of the proposed New Fox following Twenty First Century Fox’s deal with Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).

    Fox agreed last year to sell the bulk of its film and TV assets to Disney in a $52.4 billion stock deal. The new Fox will include its news divisions, Fox sports, Fox television stations group, Fox Broadcasting Co and sports cable networks.

    On Thursday, Fox News has also named Jay Wallace as its executive editor and president.

    Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

