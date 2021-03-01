Twilio nears deal to invest up to $750 million in Syniverse: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A banner for communications software provider Twilio Inc., hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to celebrate the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Cloud-communications firm Twilio Inc is in talks to invest as much as $750 million in Syniverse Technologies LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The investment will be announced on Monday, which could be followed by a merger between telecommunications services company Syniverse and a special-purpose acquisition company to take it public, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal values Syniverse at around $2 billion to $3 billion including debt.

There is no guarantee that Syniverse, backed by private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc will go public, either through a SPAC deal or an IPO, the Journal added.

For Syniverse, the Twilio deal involves a commercial arrangement that would send a significant amount of business its way, the newspaper said. Syniverse may also use proceeds from a SPAC deal to make acquisitions, it said.

Both Twilio and Syniverse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.