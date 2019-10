FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) will ban political advertising on its platform from Nov. 22, Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

"We've made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," Dorsey tweeted. (here)