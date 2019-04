FILE PHOTO: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, India, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Monday it paid its Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey $1.40 in 2018.

Dorsey had declined all direct compensation and benefits for three years in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In 2018 he declined all compensation and benefits other than a salary of $1.40, the social media company said in an SEC filing.