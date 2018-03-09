FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 2:42 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Twitter appoints Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc appointed Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer on Thursday, according to an update on the social media company’s website.

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Parag Agrawal, who joined microblogging site in 2011 as an Ads Engineer, succeeds Adam Messinger who left in December 2016, the company said. bit.ly/2oYOB68

Agrawal earlier worked at Microsoft and AT&T prior to joining Twitter, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto resigned last month in a string of departures, to join online lender Social Finance (SoFi) as CEO.

Twitter did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

