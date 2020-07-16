Senate Republican asks Twitter for urgent briefing on hacking incident

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) speaks during an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to examine the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee asked Twitter Inc to brief committee staff by next week on the hacking of high-profile accounts on Wednesday.

Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican, in a letter to Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey Thursday said it “cannot be overstated how troubling this incident is, both in its effects and in the apparent failure of Twitter’s internal controls to prevent it.” Wicker added it is “not difficult to imagine future attacks being used to spread disinformation or otherwise sow discord through high-profile accounts, particularly through those of world leaders.”