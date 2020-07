FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about Trump administration plans on infrastructure during an event at the United Parcel Service (UPS) Airport Facility in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will not stop using Twitter and his account was secure during a hack of the social media platform, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“The president will remain on Twitter,” spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters. “His account was secure and not jeopardized during these attacks.”