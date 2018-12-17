Technology News
December 17, 2018 / 7:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Twitter says resolved issue that could have exposed user country code

An illustration picture shows the Twitter logo reflected in the eye of a woman in Berlin, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Monday it has resolved an issue with one of its complaint forms that could have revealed country code of phone numbers linked to account holders.

The issue, which was fixed on Nov. 16, did not expose full phone numbers or any other personal information of users, the company said.

Twitter said it received a large number of enquiries from individual IP addresses located in China and Saudi Arabia.

“While we cannot confirm intent or attribution for certain, it is possible that some of these IP addresses may have ties to state-sponsored actors,” the company said.

Twitter declined to give any additional information on the issue.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

