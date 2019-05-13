Twitter accidentally shares user location data with advertising partner

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Monday it may have accidentally collected and shared location data of some users accessing its app through Apple devices with an advertising partner.

In a blog post here, the social media platform said the information collected was not retained and only existed in their systems for a short time and have informed the people whose accounts were impacted to let them know the bug has been fixed.

The advertising partner did not receive data such as user’s twitter handle or other unique account ids that could have compromised identity, the company said.