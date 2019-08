FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The account of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked on Friday afternoon, sending public tweets including racial slurs and curse words to 4 million followers.

Twitter in a tweet said that it was aware the account was compromised and investigating what had happened.

Shortly after the apparent hack, the offensive tweets and retweets were deleted.