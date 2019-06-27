Twitter introduces feature to provide clarity on certain tweets

FILE PHOTO - The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Thursday it was introducing “notice”, a new feature that will provide more clarity to tweets by certain users that violate the social media company’s rules.

In the past, Twitter had allowed such tweets to remain on its feed as they were in public interest, the company said.

"We'll place a notice – a screen you have to click or tap through before you see the Tweet – to provide additional context and clarity," the company said here in a blog post.